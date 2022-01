OKLAHOMA (KSNF) – A preliminary 4.5 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Oklahoma and Kansas Monday morning.

The United States Geological Survey says the epicenter was 4.5 miles southeast of Medford, Oklahoma.

It happened around 11:10am.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa wrote on Twitter that they felt a “big” earthquake at the office.

Some people in Wichita also reporting feeling the earthquake.

Medford is about 135 miles northwest of Tulsa and about 80 miles south of Wichita.