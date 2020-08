OKLAHOMA — Early voting is underway for the Oklahoma runoff primary election.

You must go in person to cast the absentee ballot.

That option is available in both Ottawa and Delaware Counties today and tomorrow.

The August 25th election focuses on two Fairland school bond questions in Ottawa County… And two runoff races in Delaware.

The election itself will take place on Tuesday, with polls open from 7:00 a.m. To 7:00 p.m.