Early snaps of cold weather have Crosslines seeking coat donations

JOPLIN, Mo.–An area ministry needs your help to make sure kids in the Joplin area stay warm this winter.

Crosslines is in dire need of coats for kids. With the early cold snaps we’ve already had this fall, the need for that kind of clothing has outstripped their supply.

“A lot of us just have closets full of just those clothes that kids outgrew in years past, and we forget about them and they sit in there,” Crosslines Executive Director Rodney Rambo explained. “And man, you could really put those to use and and I promise you, we’ve got a ton of kids that are in need of those coats, so we would put them to good use”

If you have coats to donate, you can bring them to crosslines in Joplin at 320 South School Avenue, on Monday’s from 4 to 7 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to individuals, he says businesses or churches are also welcome to do the same.