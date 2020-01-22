Early screening key for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder

JOPLIN, Mo. — A recent study suggests 25% autistic children are undiagnosed.

A CDC report indicates early identification is key in treating children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

But, a clinician we spoke with says some children do not receive a diagnosis until their late teens and even early adulthood.

So, medical professionals are working to bring that statistic down and provide access to treatment earlier.

Kristy Parker, Clinical Director, Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism, said, “According to American Pediatric Association a very solid diagnosis can be made between 12 and 18 months and so they have a new recommendation out very recently suggesting screenings starting as early as 9 months using something like the MCHAT or similar tool.”

Parker adds early intensive behavioral intervention can lead to better outcomes for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.