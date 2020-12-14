Early morning fire in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG Kan. — Two people are injured in an early morning apartment fire in Pittsburg.

Fire fighters were called around 4 A.M. Sunday morning to a four unit apartment complex at 1602 South Walnut Street.

Victims were trapped inside at the time of the call.

They all were able to make it out on their own.

One victim was injured when they jumped out a window–they were treated and released.

Another was burned and is being treated at a Springfield hospital for those burns.

As far as the apartment building–one unit was heavily damaged–smoke and water damaged three other units in that building.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal is now there trying to figure out what happened.