JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities are investigating the cause of an early morning structure fire in Joplin.

The fire started at a building near Eighth and Kentucky just after 6:30 A.M.

The building is an extension of Wright Radiator Service.

Fire crews determined the building was dangerous and portions were taken down by The Joplin Demo Crew two hours later.

The Joplin Fire Department says the building is a total loss.

No one was injured.