CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - A morning fire engulfs a rural Carl Junction home, destroying it almost entirely.

The Carl Junction Rural Fire Department, along with Webb City, Oronogo and Asbury firefighters responded to 7971 County Lane 287.

Our Joplin News First reporter was on scene and says there was heavy smoke and flames burning the home. No one was home at the time.

Officials have called the state fire marshal to start an investigation into what caused the fire.

