PITTSBURG, Kan.— The Pittsburg Fire Department responded to the Pitt Realty office on Broadway and 14th before sunrise for a fire. The building was fully engulfed in flames and smoke when firefighters arrived. It took hours for crews to put out the blaze.

The intersection around the building remains barricaded. The business is significantly damaged, but no injuries have been reported.

A Kansas state fire marshal is on scene investigating to determine a cause.