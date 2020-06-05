JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — An early morning fire causes extensive damage to a trailer home in Jasper County.

The Carl Junction and Joplin Fire Departments responded around 10 a.m. for a fully involved fire at 3688 West Belle Center Road.

Heavy smoke, wind gusts, and a narrow road to get to the home made for a challenging approach to attack the flames.

But officials were able to put out the blaze in about an hour.

Chief Joe Perkins, Carl Junction Fire Department, said, “Lots of heavy smoke made it kind of a trick to get up to it and really start attacking it. Managed to knock it down and save about half the trailer. Obviously lots of smoke and water damage.”

No one was home at the time of the fire, except two pets who did not survive.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation — officials say it’s possible a lightning strike from storms earlier this morning could have caused it.