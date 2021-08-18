Early Missouri 4th congressional district race candidates announced

MO. — The election to pick a new congressman or woman from Missouri’s 4th district is still more than a year away — but voters are already starting to see a few choices.

Current officeholder Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler won’t be running for re-election, instead setting her sights on U.S. Senate. So far, three republicans have announced for her seat, including State Representative Sara Walsh, Cass County Commissioner Ryan Johnson, and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks. Democrat J.D. Leathers also plans to file.

The election will take place in November of 2022.

