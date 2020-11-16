Early Holiday shopping in SE Kansas

FRONTENAC, Kan. — A Southeast Kansas town is getting an early start to Christmas shopping.

Sunday afternoon Pallucas in Frontenac held a holiday shopping fair.

A dozen local vendors were on hand selling jewelry, clothes, wreathes and other items.

The owner says this was a way to give back to vendors who support them.

Nathan Edwards Coowner of Palluccas, says, “A lot of the vendors today are local from the frontenac community especially. We kind of wanted to get things started with everyone that supports us to try to make it an easy spot for them to be able to come have one and support everybody. For all their causes of giving back and helping everybody out.”

They say 100 people came to the shopping fair.