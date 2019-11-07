Early forecasts call for Veterans Day snow, wintry mix in the Four States

(KSNF/KODE) — Forecasts are starting to hint at a wintry mix late Sunday into early Monday morning.

BIG TAKEAWAY — Confidence remains uncertain just how much precipitation will develop, though.

Temperatures will be cold enough to produce snow until temperatures return above freezing.

KODE Forecast as of 5pm 11.07.2019

As far as amounts, it’s still too early to say. Our meteorologists as KSN and KODE are keeping a close eye on this incoming system.

Their most recent forecasts are posted here.

