Early Christmas shopping event can help you save big bucks at Carthage businesses this weekend

CARTHAGE, Mo.–A Southwest Missouri town is already preparing for the Christmas season.

The Carthage Chamber of Commerice is preparing for the Sixth Annual Christmas in Carthage event this weekend.

Ten locally-owned stores across town are opening up for shoppers to get a head start on their Christmas lists. Most locations are offering discounts and deals on their products.

The Chamber puts this event on every year to offer shoppers a local option, while keeping tax dollars within the community.

“Keep everything local if you can,” explained All Things Great owner Charlie Rogers. “I know you can’t always do that, but by keeping local, we help pay for the fire department, police department, the streets and everything else.”

Christmas in Carthage is this Friday and Saturday during regular store hours.

COMPLETE LIST OF PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES