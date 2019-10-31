Early Christmas shopping event can help you save big bucks at Carthage businesses this weekend

CARTHAGE, Mo.–A Southwest Missouri town is already preparing for the Christmas season.

The Carthage Chamber of Commerice is preparing for the Sixth Annual Christmas in Carthage event this weekend.

Ten locally-owned stores across town are opening up for shoppers to get a head start on their Christmas lists. Most locations are offering discounts and deals on their products.

The Chamber puts this event on every year to offer shoppers a local option, while keeping tax dollars within the community.

“Keep everything local if you can,” explained All Things Great owner Charlie Rogers. “I know you can’t always do that, but by keeping local, we help pay for the fire department, police department, the streets and everything else.”

Christmas in Carthage is this Friday and Saturday during regular store hours.

COMPLETE LIST OF PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES

BusinessAddressOffers
All Things Grand1186 Grand
Ave.		Specials and deals storewide
Fair Acres YMCA2600 Grand
Ave.		Christmas Day Pass stocking stuffer
book: 5 day passes for $5 each
Front Page2408 Grand Ave. 1/2 off lowest price on tag, Drawing
for $25 gift card (winner
announced 11-4)
Halo Salon2206 MapleBOGO 1/2 on gift cards and retail,
including holiday gift sets!
Lillian James149 E. 3rd St.Beauty items, gift certificates, and
pampering for everyone on your
Christmas list!
Lily Rose141 E. 3rd St.Storewide sales and specials
Mis Arcos1926 S. GarrisonDrop by for a bite while you’re
out shopping!
Pancake Hut301 S. GarrisionBOGO FREE on an flavor of
omelet
Race Brothers
Farm & Home
Supply		2309 FairlawnSavings throughout the store!
Sincerely Yours317 W.
Centennial		BOGO 50% off!

