Eagle Picher Technologies is awarded the 2019 Manufacturer of the Year award by the Missouri Association of Manufacturers.

Officials say the company is helping revolutionize the battery and energy industry — after more than seven decades in operation. The award also recognizes a positive and rewarding work environment.

Eagle Picher employs more than 600 people in Joplin, Seneca and St. Louis.

Company leaders will be officially presented the award Tuesday morning in Independence.