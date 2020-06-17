Eagle Picher plays pivotal role in return of manned space missions

JOPLIN, Mo. — The first manned launch of American astronauts since the days of the space shuttle has re-ignited interest in the space program.

And a Four State company will continue to play a pivotal role in man’s return to space.

In the lobby of a building in the Crossroads Industrial Park in Joplin is A table.

If one looks underneath the glass plate and you’ll find this is no regular piece of furniture.

It’s an Eagle Picher battery that helped power the International Space Station.

The company just shipped batteries that will provide power for the space craft, which will transport astronauts to the moon and later onto Mars.

Jackie Kennedy, Eagle Picher Program Manager for Space Batteries, said, “The crew module vehicle and actually we have them on the first mission which is getting ready to launch here pretty soon and it’s kind of like a test mission, so it’s not manned, but the batteries that we shipped out here in the last week are the test vehicle for the next manned space mission.”

The company is also working on batteries that will be able to withstand tremendous temperature extremes.

Kennedy says the company is now working on batteries that will power rover vehicles in the extreme cold of Jupiter’s moon Europa, and one that will operate in the extreme heat of the planet Venus.

Eagle Picher batteries are nearing three billion hours in space over several decades without a single failure.

She also worked on the mars 2020 rover that will be headed into space in a matter of weeks.

But due to the covid-19 virus, she’ll have to see it like all the rest of us, on television.

“I was getting ready to go see the Mars 2020 launch, in July and now I can’t go.”