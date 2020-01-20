Eagle Days help bring awareness to bald eagle’s story

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – Have you ever seen a bald eagle in the wild?

Well, you have the chance to do just that this weekend at eagle days put on by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Eagle Days is an annual celebration held all over the state of Missouri.

The Dickerson Park Zoo brings a couple of its eagles over to the nature center, and guests can watch eagles in the wild from the Lake Springfield Boathouse.

Liz Altic is a naturalist with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

She says the goal of Eagle Days is to bring attention to the bald eagle’s conservation story.

“When we do spot an eagle, its great fun because we’ll announce it to the group here at the boathouse,” Altic said. “You’ll watch the kids and their eyes light up and they’ll come dashing to the window, trying to see the birds. Its great fun to see that excitement in the next generation.”

Eagle Days will pick back up tomorrow afternoon.

There are activities, crafts, and displays for the whole family.