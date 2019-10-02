E-bikes approved for use in Kansas state parks

E-bikes can now be used in Kansas state parks.

The decision was just made by the Kansas Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism Commission. KDWPT says this decision will allow older residents as well as those with a disability to enjoy the parks.

E-bikes or pedal-assist bikes have a small motor that kicks in when the rider uses the pedals. They can only reach a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour.

State park staff plan to promote safe trail usage on the e-bikes. They’ll place more signage in parks where the bikes are allowed.