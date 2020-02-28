Dyno Nobel to pay $2.9 million penalty for waterway pollution

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A Four State company will pay a multi-million dollar penalty for polluting Missouri waterways.

A spokesperson for the federal government says Dyno Nobel has agreed to pay a penalty of $2.9 million dollars for releasing chemicals into Center Creek near Carthage, and into the Mississippi River at its Louisiana, Missouri plant.

According to a settlement reached between the company and the E.P.A., the company agreed to make improvements in their plants to prevent the release of millions of pounds of nitrogen, hundreds of thousands of pounds of heavy metals including zinc, aluminum, and iron, and other products like explosives into those waterways.

Attempts to reach the company for comment were unsuccessful.