DWI Crash on I-44, JPD vehicle struck

JOPLIN, Mo. — On Saturday night, an SUV driving west bound on I-44 struck a Joplin Police Officer’s patrol vehicle during a vehicle stop.

The silver SUV fled after the collision. The officer at the scene was not injured in the crash and was able to give a description of the vehicle to responding officers.

33-year-old Andrew Silcott of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was located and arrested with the assistance of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Silcott is in custody and charged with felony driving while intoxicated.

Both the patrol vehicle and suspect’s vehicle were heavily damaged in the crash.