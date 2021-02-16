During Winter weather a good time to check on the elderly

FOUR STATE AREA — It’s never a bad idea to check-in on an elderly friend or family member – particularly during these current conditions.

And – with current temperatures and more snow on the way – officials say it’s as easy as making a phone call or stopping by during the day. If that’s not possible, give local law enforcement a call to let them know.

Officer Doug Dickey, CJ Police Department, said, “Definitely keep checking on them, if the heat goes out and particularly when we’ve had sub zero temperatures, it doesn’t take long for the body to start showing signs of hypothermia and so that’s even inside.”

Officer dickey also says some older people may not know what to do if the power goes out – be it due to severe weather – or a planned outage.