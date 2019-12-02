Duke Mason Band holds Christmas concert for children in need

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Duke Mason Band hosts a special performance in Carthage to help local children in need.

Sunday evening, the 12th annual Steve Benjamin Memorial Christmas Concert was held at the Memorial Hall.

Members of the community donated Christmas gifts, blankets, and money to the Carthage Police Department which they will give out to kids at their holiday Christmas party later this month.

The Duke Mason Band put on a free Christmas concert for all who came to donate items on Sunday.

Members of the police department are happy to continue this long standing tradition for kids that count on them.

Bill Hawkins, Carthage Police Department Assistant Chief, says, “There are just a lot of children in this area that really won’t have a special Christmas celebration without the generosity of the community, as well as Duke Mason and his band.”

The police department will be hosting their children’s Christmas party on December 14.