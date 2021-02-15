Duenweg Fire Department seeking bond funds

DUENWEG, Mo. — The city of Duenweg is trying to get a bond issue passed in the upcoming April election.

The bond would benefit the Duenweg Volunteer Fire Department. The department has never asked for a bond since they opened the tax district in 1986. But now they need help with manpower and can’t keep up with expenses.

With the pandemic and most families having both members working, Fire Chief Howard Reding says it’s been hard to get volunteers and with the amount of runs they’re doing. They need the money.

Howard Reding – Duenweg Fire Chief, said, “Our runs have increased at least 30 runs a month to 50 month, that type of thing. It’s just, time has caught up with us is what it amounts to.”

The proposal is for a real estate and property tax increase. If approved it would cost tax payers 25 cents per $100 of valuation.