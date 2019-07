DUENWEG, Mo.,–The Duenweg Fire Department is inviting the community out for one last ride with late Chief Jack “Allyn” Reding.



On Tuesday at 11 A.M. Chief Reding will take a ride through town.



The route will be from 7th Street to Webb, south to Lockhart, east to Mower, north to Rogers, east to Wolfe past the fire station.



All are invited to park or stand along the route and show their support.