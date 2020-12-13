Ducommun helping 24 dogs find a home this holiday season

JOPLIN, Mo. — A company is helping two dozen animals find their forever home this holiday season.

Ducommun sponsored 25 adoptions for cats and dogs at the Joplin Humane Society for Saturday’s holiday open house.

The company decided to sponsor the adoptions to make sure animals find a loving home this Christmas.

Jennifer Essex, HR Manager At Ducommun, says, “It’s definitely special to me. I love animals i love cats and dogs and there are so many that are in need of a good home so i thought this was a great way to both share information about Ducommun and also get some kitties and dogs a good home for the holidays.”

They had a hot chocolate bar for guests along with cookies and other homemade treats.

The group also gave away ornaments to anyone who made a five dollar donation to the shelter.