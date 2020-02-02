Ducks at a Distance event teaches participants how to identify different types of ducks

JOPLIN, Mo. — Kids and adults go out in nature to learn all things about southwest Missouri ducks.

The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Wildcat Glades Friends Group held the event Ducks at a Distance on Saturday.

Visitors learned how to identify ducks, the differences between dabblers and divers, and about their habitats.

Guests also hiked around Wildcat Glades using calls to look for ducks.

Lauren Copple, Wildcat Glades Friends Group Naturalist Program Coordinator, says, “You can use that for enjoying bird watching. Waterfowl hunters can actually better themselves and be able to make a better shot and quick, clean kill if they’re better at identifying ducks. [It’s] something that everyone can enjoy.”

The Wildcat Glades Friends Group will be hosting Nature’s Valentine for preschool kids on February 5 and 8.

Kids will learn about what animals do in nature to entice potential mates.