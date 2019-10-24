Dual credit trend continues to grow among Southwest Missouri high school students

There’s been a lot of growth in the past few years — and for Crowder College, it started in 2013 in single digits.

“I would absolutely recommend getting as many college credits as you can while you’re in high school,” explained student Matthew Schlessman.

Schlessman started working toward his degree at Crowder while still in class at McDonald County High School.

“It was much more doable at the high school level and you had a lot more free time available in your life,” Schlessman added.

Something more Southwest Missouri students are taking advantage of.

“This year, we have nearly 1,350 students across the nine counties that are taking advantage of dual credit or dual enrollment,” explained Crowder Associate VP Keith Zoromski.

Some of those students are even more committed than one class of math or English, graduating with both a high school diploma and an associate’s degree at the same time.

In 2013, there was just one, but that number has exploded.

“Last year, we had over 60 students achieve an Associate’s Degree or certification when they also graduated from high school,” Zoromski added. “That was a record number that we’re on track to break again this year.”

A statewide assessment in 2017 showed more than 40 percent of high school graduates took part in dual credit or dual enrollment programs. To view the report, click here.