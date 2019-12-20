Dual credit students at Crowder College learn the importance of community service

NEOSHO, Mo. — High school students who are a part of the dual credit program at Crowder College are using community service to better prepare them for their careers.

How does cleaning up a cemetery prepare these kids for their future careers?

In the Criminal Justice Program, students learn the different aspects of law enforcement through experiences in and out of the classroom.

The goal of today was to teach students the importance of being a leader and helping others.

Zoie Bartholomew, McDonald County HS Student, said, “Community comes first and we should be very willingly go be like a servant and help other people.”

The criminal justice program at Crowder College is a program for high school juniors and seniors students to get a head start on their college careers.

Oren Barnes, Crowder College Criminal Justice Instructor, said, “They’re studying how to be servants for the community through law enforcement, through social work, through careers where they will be helping other people.”

Students went to Neosho’s Independent Order of Odd Fellows cemetery to pick up the grounds.

Kenny Balls, Neosho Parks & Recreation, said, “It makes it so much easier on our jobs but also it just gives you gratification that we’re all working together to better our city.”

“They give back in so many other ways so its important to just give them and know they can just trust you and your willing to help them out,” said Bartholomew.

Little did the class know, helping the Neosho community would be an unforgettable experience.

“We actually had a few tears this morning from some students and they had no contact, they had no idea who these people were. We got to help other people and we’re happy we got to help,” Barnes.

Since accepting the deed to the cemetery last August, the city of Neosho has had to rely a lot on the community to maintain the grounds, so efforts like today going a long way in helping with that.

Cleaning up the cemetery gave the the criminal justice students an opportunity to help those in need through a hands-on experience.