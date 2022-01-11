Dual Credit/Dual Enrollment Scholarship

MISSOURI — Missouri students looking to double up on high school and college credit may be eligible for extra funding from the state.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development is offering a new scholarship for dual credit and dual enrollment courses.

It would help cover tuition and fees, with students with financial need getting top priority.

Missouri Southern staff points out their “On the Move” program helps many local students cover costs, but that this scholarship could help further their education.

“…and that only covers up to six hours. But students and schools who may not have those opportunities – it can cover above and beyond the opportunities that we have through the on the move program.” Brett Meeker, MSSU Dual Credit.

Students who file by February 1st will get first consideration, but there’s also a secondary deadline of April 1st as funding permits.

For more information regarding this scholarship opportunity you can follow this link to apply.

For information regarding the MSSU Dual Credit program you can follow this link.