Drugs, Gun and a Taser: Pittsburg traffic stop ends with two arrested

PITTSBURG, Kan.–Nearly 200 grams of various drugs found, a handgun and a man tased — all stemming from a traffic stop in Pittsburg Thursday morning.

Keith Massey, 38, and Autumn Maltby, 31, are both behind bars Thursday evening.

Massey faces 10 felony charges and 2 misdemeanors in relation to the drugs, the gun and the incident with police. Maltby faces one misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia.

The traffic stop happened near 25th street and Broadway in Pittsburg. Police stopped the pair, but while the officer was talking to Massey, who was driving, he allegedly reached underneath his seat.That’s when police tased him — and when authorities searched the car, they found a .40 caliber handgun under that seat.

But that’s not all they found.

They also found 155 grams of meth, 28 grams of cocaine, nine grams of marijuana and three grams of heroin. Massey was also on parole with the Missouri Department of Corrections. Both Massey and Maltby are being held in the Crawford County Jail.