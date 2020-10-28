Drug takeback brings in 712 pounds of prescriptions

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — A record breaking drug take back event brings in hundreds of pounds of prescriptions.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Galena Police Department received over 712 pounds of prescription drugs. They’ll take them to the drug enforcement administration. This defeats the standing record of over 540 pounds. While this seems like a lot, it’s the result of the authorities offering safe drop off year round.

David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff, said, “Citizens of Cherokee County can drop them off anytime here at the Sheriff’s Office in Columbus or at the Galena Police Department so they don’t have to wait for a an actual event and then we’ll store those in our storage until the next nationwide event and turn them over to the DEA.”

Last year the DEA collected over 400 tons of prescription drugs from the take back events. If you missed the event, please contact your local police department to see what steps you should take to properly dispose of prescription medications.