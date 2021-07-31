Drownings Up in Missouri in 2021

((MISSOURI)) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeing a record number of drownings so far this year. The agency says Missouri has recorded more drowning deaths in the first six months of this year than at any time since the patrol began recording drownings in 2008. Forty seven people have drowned since the beginning of this year. Those numbers do not include drowning officially listed as boating accidents. The average number of drowning deaths for the first half of the year since 2008 is thirty nine. Troopers aren’t sure what’s behind the increase in drownings this year.