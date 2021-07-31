Drownings Up in Missouri in 2021

((JOPLIN, Mo.)) The Southwest Missouri Outdoor Adventures Group is giving people a chance to learn the ropes of an extreme sport. The group held an introductory course for rappelling Saturday morning in the Wildcat Glades Conservation area. Participants spent time learning the safety procedures along with how to use the equipment. The class later relocated o the hiking trail for the main rappelling experience from a bluff, with a drop down of around forty five feet. Instructors say taking a course in rappelling is important because it helps build a trust relationship between the person and the equipment, especially if a fear of heights is involved.

"We have some that are scared of heights and we have some that are not. Usually the ones that are scared of heights are the ones that go over the most times because we promote the equipment to teach that it will hold them and they can trust the equipment. that's one of the first things we do," says SWMO Outdoor Adventures Instructor Aaron Cooper.