Drop! Cover! Hold on!: McDonald County participates in national earthquake readiness effort

McDonald County residents joined millions of people worldwide in the Great Central U.S. Shakeout.

Thursday at 10:17 am, McDonald County acted as if there was a major earthquake occurring and practiced “drop, cover, and hold on”. Residents covered their heads and stayed in position for at least 60 seconds.

The shake out drill gave people the opportunity to learn what to do before, during and after an earthquake.

All McDonald County schools and county buildings participated in the drill.

“Outside you have telephone poles, you have hot electrical wires, and so really you just need to get down, cover your head and protect yourself, and hold on to something substantial around you,” explained Gregg Sweeten with McDonald County Emergency Management.

