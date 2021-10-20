Driver pronounced dead after crash on I-49 in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The Pineville Marshal’s Office is investigating an overnight crash that left one person dead.

Authorities responded to the crash around 1:30 this morning. It was a single vehicle crash in the Pineville city limits — along I-49 South.

Officials say the vehicle was traveling south, left the right side of the road and flipped numerous times for 600 feet. It also took out one leg of a large exit sign, before coming to a rest on the 7.2 mile marker sign.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s name has not yet been released.

