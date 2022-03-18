The driver of a Chrysler sedan is extricated from the vehicle after being involved in a multi-vehicle accident.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Three vehicles come to a collision at an intersection, sending one accident victim to the hospital.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 20th Street and Country Club Drive, in west Joplin.

Just after 4:00 p.m. this afternoon, Firefighters from Joplin, Carl Junction and Redding’s Mill all responded to the accident that involved a semi-truck, a Jeep Wrangler and a Chrysler Sedan.

Multiple departments, including Newton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to respond, just as the funeral procession for fallen Joplin Police Officer, Jake Reed was traveling though a pre-planned route, several miles away in Joplin.

Firefighters that arrived on the accident scene had to extricate the driver of a black Chrysler sedan from the vehicle.

The Joplin Fire Department says the driver of that sedan was taken to a Joplin hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.

The driver’s of a black Jeep Wrangler and a white semi-trailer truck say they were not seriously injured from the crash.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause.

You can view photos from the scene of the accident, below.