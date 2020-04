ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A truck crashed though the windows of a Rogers bike shop on Monday, according to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department.

Police say the crash occurred at 7:53 a.m. at Phat Tire Bike Shop at 321 S. Arkansas Street in Rogers.

Foster said a 36-year-old man crashed into the business due to a medical issue.

The driver had no signs of alcohol intoxication and was checked out and released at the scene.