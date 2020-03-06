Drexel company fighting the spread of coronavirus

MISSOURI — A Missouri company is helping in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

One small town company is providing the means to test for the virus.

Dave Alburty, CEO, Innova-Prep, said, “We started the company to help make the world a better and safer place for people and animals and we’re doing that so that’s very satisfying.”

Dave Alburty founded Innova-Prep in 2009.

His company has had this virus detecting technology for years.

As the coronavirus spreads during these last few months he’s seen record breaking sales.

“Essentially we’re selling everything we make as fast as we can make it.”

The technology takes samples from the air, concentrates them, filters them and sends them through a genetic testing device.

Within an hour – and right on the screen of a cell phone – you get results.

As the coronavirus spreads – the company is gearing up to increase production by 10 times.

Innova-Prep creates a lot of its own parts right in its factory in Drexel.

Dave Alburty, CEO, Innova-Prep, said, “We’re here because we’ve got great workers here, we can get a lot of space here because we make stuff so we need to do our own manufacturing.”

The town of Drexel has a little less than a thousand people.

Locals say they’re glad to have the tech company be a part of it.

Ted Kasper, Owner, NAPA Auto Parts, said, “It keeps Main Street a little more alive.”

“They employ a lot of people and they just really fit right in here.”

Alburty says the Centers for Disease Control and Department of Defense have purchased some of the company’s other tech.

He’s reached out to both agencies as well as the Department of Health and Human Services to find out if they’ll use the coronavirus kits – but he says he hasn’t heard back.