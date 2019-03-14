Dressing to impress for that first big job Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JOPLIN, Mo. - Missouri Southern is putting an emphasis on "looking the part" to land that first big job after graduation.

The fifth annual "Dress to Impress" even was held inside the Bilingually Student Center to help both students and alumni in their job search.

Participants in need of professional clothing were being fitted for suits, dresses, shoes and accessories. These items were all taken home free of charge.

In addition to those receiving this gift, the event also gives volunteers a chance to pay it forward. Volunteer Erin Slifka, with the Joplin Chamber of Commerce,

says, " They 're on a college budget. We've all been there and that budget doesn't always provide them with the money to buy that nice suit you need to

wear on that interview or to get you through the first couple of weeks of your new job until that paycheck comes in."

"Dress to Impress" is put on by MSSU Career Services and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Network.

Last year, more than 320 students and alumni received clothing at the event.

