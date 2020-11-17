Dress to Impress taking donations

JOPLIN, Mo. — A project to help job seeking college students is asking for help.

The Dress To Impress program is collecting gently used professional clothing. The donations will go to students at Missouri Southern, giving them professional options for what to wear to that big interview. That could be anything from dresses and necklaces to men’s and ladies’ suits.

Erin Slifka, Joplin Chamber, said, “Purses, shoes, ties for men. Right now a lot of college students always seem to have that one tie. And we want to make sure they have multiple ties to choose from.”

You can drop off donations at the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce at 320 East 4th Street. They will accept clothing for the program through the end of February.