Dress to impress program needs donations

JOPLIN, Mo. — A program aiming to ease the transition from college to the working world is asking for your help.

The annual effort called Dress To Impress is looking for gently worn professional clothing.

That could be anything from suits and dresses to loafers and jewelry.

Donations you drop off now will stock a one day giveaway, helping Missouri Southern students with the right attire for interviews.

“It can be expensive. And in college when you’re going through that process, there are some financial limitations to your budget,” said Erin Slifka of the Joplin Chamber of Commerce

You can drop off donations through February at the Joplin Chamber Of Commerce at 4th and Kentucky in downtown Joplin.