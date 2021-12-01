“Dress to Impress” career readiness program looking for business attire donations

JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials involved with an annual event — designed to help kick-start future careers — are interested in what’s in your closet.

“Dress to Impress” is a collaboration between Missouri Southern and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. Entering its 8th year, it provides students entering the workforce or an internship with professional attire.

And, it’s done so for more than 1,300 students since its inception. Officials are now accepting donations of suits, skirts, blouses, ties, shoes, purses and earrings.

“Clothing, what you’re going to wear to that interview you know that first day at your internship or a new job is an afterthought. And being able to put that to the forefront of their mind coming early spring when they get to go through those clothes that have been donated,” said Erin Slifka, Joplin Chamber.

Donations can be dropped off at the chamber — or the “MSSU Career Services” office. The collection runs through the 25th of February.