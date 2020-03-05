JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern helps prepare students for that first interview after graduation through an annual event.

Wednesday the university hosted their sixth annual dress to impress event in partnership with the Joplin Area Young Professionals Network.

Students were invited out to shop for business professional attire to wear to job interviews.

All garments are donated from businesses and community members willing to lend a helping hand.

Staff say the best part of the event is seeing each student get a boost in their self-confidence.

Alex Gandy, Director of Career Services, MSSU, said, “By the time that they walk out of here, they have smiles on their faces, they’re holding 10-12 garments of clothes, and they literally just gained 4-5 different outfits and they’re ready for that first job interview or that first career job after graduation.”

Last year, the event brought out nearly 400 students to get fitted for clothing.

About 40 businesses were represented at the event as well.