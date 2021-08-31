Dream Flights non-profit honoring WWII veterans with a flight over their hometown

JOPLIN, Mo. — One non profit was flying their way around the four states with a mission of sharing veterans stories and taking them on the flight of their life.

Dream Flights is a non profit that takes veterans in assisted care facilities on flights and making sure their story is told.

Today, they went to Butler, Neosho and Pittsburg. Flying in a ’43 Boeing-Stearman biplane, veterans are flown around their respected town for 20 minutes.

Following the flight, the veterans then sign the tail of the aircraft. After 10 years, the non profit now has planes throughout the country and is aiming to fly 1,000 veterans in 2021.

“They are the greatest generation, and you know we wouldn’t be here today without them. For me, my grandfather was a World War Two Veteran, I didn’t get to meet him, because he died a year before I was born. And, so, to meet all these gentleman that fought with my grandfather means so much,” said Allyssa Vanmeter – Dream Flights Crew Chief

Unfortunately, Marine Core Veteran, William Elmore Bell wasn’t able to make the flight due to an injury he endured on Sunday.

His family tells me that he is recovering and doing well.

I did talk to his son, Tim, on how he feels about representing his father today. We’ll hear from him at 10.