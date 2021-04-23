PITTSBURG, Ks. — Saturday will be a big night in downtown Pittsburg. The cruising event, Drag The Gut is returning to Broadway Street.

It was intended to just be a one-time event, but was so popular last year, they decided to bring it back. Lot of vehicles will be shown-off. Officials say they expect close to a thousand people – or more – to take part in the fun tomorrow night.

Matt Rush, Drag The Gut Organizer, said, “They feel more comfortable to get outside of their car and meet with the local community that supports each other.”

Damian Christeson, Drag The Gut Organizer, said, “You’ll see people line Broadway and they’re going in and out of shops, so it’s helping the small businesses.”

Folks and their vehicles will get together at the Applebee’s on Broadway before beginning the journey south through downtown at 7 o’clock.