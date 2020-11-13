Dr. Fauci says Covid-19 vaccine is on its way

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was recognized as a “COVID Hero” on Tuesday by the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

“We are extremely proud to add to the COVID heroes Brooklyn’s own, Dr. Anthony Fauci,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

Adams mentioned that despite “our country receiving mixed messaging from various locations and leaders,” we’ve had a “loud, clear voice of reasoning from Dr. Fauci, bravely offering science-based assessments.”

The event honored Dr. Fauci and 185 other “COVID Heroes”. Fauci attended the ceremony virtually.

“The vaccine is on its way, folks, so hang in there, hang tough. We’re going to get over this together,” Fauci said, speaking to the crowd via Zoom call.

Fauci’s comment about a vaccine comes one day after Pfizer announced news about its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which was found to be over 90% effective, according to clinical results.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing on the federal government response to COVID-19 in September.(Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

On Thursday, Dr. Fauci spoke to Vice, elaborating further.

“I’m actually quite concerned… We are in the middle of the fall season with cool weather… As we get into the holiday season… That could make things much worse. So for that reason, we really need to double down on the fundamental public health measures that we know can mitigate against this,” said Fauci.

Fauci recommends wearing a mask, avoiding crowded settings, social distancing, doing things outdoors and washing hands.

“Vaccines are here, they are literally here… Help is on the way… We need to hang in there a bit longer,” he said.

Fauci claims that vaccines will be available in December, with the possibility of things getting back to normal by the end of 2021.

“If we have good uptake of the vaccine, I think we can get there by the end of this year [2021],” he said.