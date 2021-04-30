Dr. Diane Reid Adams recognized for contributions to Joplin community

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman has been singled-out for her contributions to the community – and a university.

Dr. Diane Reid Adams is this year’s recipient of Missouri Southern’s annual spirit of service award. The honor is given to an MSSU alum who’s made significant contributions to their community through their time, actions, talents and dedication. Adams is a current member of the Joplin City Council – and has been long been a member of countless non-profit organizations in the Joplin area.

Dr. Reid Adams, Award Recipient, said, “Very very surprised, very humbled by it, overwhelmed, I’m still overwhelmed and I kept thinking why me?”

Dr. Reid Adams taught at MSSU and retired back in 2016. She’s also the second person in her family to be on city council. Her father was a council member in the 1980’s.