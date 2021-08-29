MONETT, Mo. — Dozens of vendors were selling their unique items for one of the biggest events in Monett.

Sunday wrapped up the eighth annual Repurposed Faire which was held at the Jerry Hall Memorial Pavilion.

Vendors were selling repurposed, upcycled and vintage items.

This event started as a way to revitalize downtown Monett.

Ann Saunders, Chair of the Repurpose Fair, says, “We’ve heard from retailers on our Broadway Street that their sales are higher when we have the repurpose fair and of course the nearby restaurants. Its interesting how it absolutely trickles out into the economy and everybody benefits from a celebration that we are having down here in the main heart of the city.”

Saunders says thousands of people came through the faire over the past two days.