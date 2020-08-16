COLUMBUS, Kan. — Dozens of students are heading back to school in style thanks to a local salon.

The Works Salon in Columbus hosted a free hair cut event Saturday as a way to give back to the community and help students look their best for school.

The salon’s owner says the goal for the event was to help as many people as possible–and to beat last year’s record of haircuts.

Appointments were a little different this year in order to adhere to health guidelines.

Each family had to wait in their car until it was their turn for a haircut.

The owner of the salon says it was a joy to see familiar faces.

Jamie Bolin, Owner of the Works Salon, says, “A lot of these kids we see annually, year after year. I think it really helps out. I love to give back to the community and help out when we can.”

This is the fifth year the salon has hosted the event and they plan to continue it for years to come.