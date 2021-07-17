JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of people gathered in Mercy Park Saturday night for the kick off of a local concert series.

Saturday night was the first Connect2Culture JOMO Jammin in the Park.

For indie rock night local artists Me Like Bees and Fox Royale performed on the stage.

Organizers say they thought of the event during the pandemic as a way to help local artists.

Emily Frankoski, Director of Connect2Culture, says, “We thought people need to get back in the groove of going to live performances and we can do that safely outside. And we also wanted to support our local musicians who have really been hurt by the Covid-19 and the pandemic. And we thought this was the perfect way to do it.”

Donna Todd, Carthage Resident, says, “We like their music and we love our grandson we like to support him Evan Todd.”

The free outdoor concerts will be held the next two Saturday’s in July and August 14.

To see a full list of performers go here