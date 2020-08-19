Dozens of Joplin residents evacuated after contractor hits gas line

JOPLIN,Mo. — Dozens of residents are evacuated in Joplin after natural gas fills a neighborhood.

A plumbing company working near Wisconsin Avenue and 26th Street in Joplin hit a gas line.

The Joplin Fire Department was called at 12:15 for the leak–our reporter was there when it was sealed around 1:45.

Joplin Fire says they were told the pipe was about 2 inches in diameter.

Firefighters say 10 homes were evacuated–which is about 25 people.

We spoke with the plumbing company who says the home they were working on didn’t actually have gas running to the home.

The line that was hit was in the front of the home near the road.

There were no injuries in the accident.