Dozens of Four State residents pack the corner of Seventh and Rangeline in Joplin.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of Four State residents pack the corner of Seventh and Rangeline tonight in Joplin.

It was all part of a peaceful protest.

Their mission is spreading the word about injustice across the nation and making a difference.

Protesters say they’ve been silenced for decades and they want to see things change in our justice system.

Geralyn Russel, Protester, said, “We’re out here for a reason and I mean we wouldn’t be out here for no reason something has to change and something has to happen and we want it now.”

They emphasize they’re peaceful and they simply want to get their message across, without violence.